Mentally unwell woman strangles teen son to death in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) A mentally unwell woman allegedly strangled her minor son to death in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in Amba Mata police station area in the morning, they said.

Accused Manisha (37) strangled her son Puranjay (14) when he was sleeping. Shortly after this, she called the police control room informing that she had murdered her son, police said.

The police rushed to the spot and detained the woman. Her husband, a businessman, had gone for a morning walk when the incident occurred, they said.

“The family said that Manisha had been mentally disturbed for some time and her treatment was going on. The woman could not give any satisfactory answer as to why she murdered her son,” police said.

The matter is being investigated further. PTI SDA NB