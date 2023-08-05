Mentor teachers instrumental in bringing education revolution in MCD schools: Atishi

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Mentor teachers have been instrumental in bringing an "education revolution" in schools run by the MCD in the national capital, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

Interacting with mentor teachers of Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools after their five-day exposure visit to some of the prominent institutes across India, she said they are being empowered to "transform" MCD schools. "After learning from prestigious education institutes from across the country, our mentor teachers have gained a unique enthusiasm and self-confidence.

"With this enthusiasm, they will create a fantastic learning atmosphere in their classrooms and introduce innovative teaching and learning methods to their fellow teachers," Atishi said. A group of 25 mentor teachers from MCD schools was sent by the Delhi government's State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to the Discovery Lab of Science, Math, Art and Technology in Palampur, the Yellow Train School and Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, and Sahyadri School and Jan Prabodhini Navnagar Vidyalaya in Pune for a five-day exposure training programme. PTI ABU NSD NSD