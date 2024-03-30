Mephedrone bust in Sangli: Cops recover Rs 3.46 cr cash kept by main accused in Bhiwandi

Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Mumbai police on Saturday said it had recovered Rs 3.46 crore cash from a house in Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district that was allegedly kept by the main accused in a mephedrone case in Sangli.

A mephedrone manufacturing unit was busted in Sangli on Monday and contraband worth Rs 252 crore was seized, leading to the arrest of 10 persons, he said.

"During questioning, main accused Pravin Shinde (34) said he had hidden Rs 3.46 crore cash in a painter's house in Bhiwandi. A Crime Branch team recovered several bags full of currency," the official said.

"The painter has told us he kept the bag on the instructions of Shinde, who had engaged him to paint his house in Thane's Kasarvadavali area. The money is proceeds from mephedrone deals," he added.

The police is also likely to seize the 12 acre farm plot Shinde bought in Irali village in Kavthe Mahankal in Sangli and on which he had set up the mephedrone manufacturing facility, the official informed. PTI DC BNM