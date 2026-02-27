Mephedrone, codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs 68 lakh seized in Thane; two held

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone and banned codeine-based cough syrups worth Rs 68 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The accused were nabbed from a dilapidated hut at Thakurpada in the Mumbai area on the night of February 24, an official said.

Azim Ahmed Naeem Ahmed Khan (29) and Abuzaid Imtiaz Khan (28) were found in possession of 57 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup and 338.1 gm of mephedrone, which they were intending to sell, he said.

The seized contraband is worth Rs 68 lakh, he added.

"The stock of cough syrup containing codeine falls within the definition of drugs and is misused for intoxication. The accused purchased and sold the syrup illegally, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act," the official said.

A case has been registered against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, he said. PTI COR ARU