Mephedrone drug worth Rs 1 crore seized in two cases; four held

Indore, Apr 29 (PTI) Police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday arrested four persons in two separate incidents following the recovery of mephedrone worth around Rs one crore from them, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said 154 grams of MD drug was recovered from the possession of Ahmed Shah (42) and Pappu Saroga (45) after their arrest on Indore's Patthar Godown Road.

Shah hails from Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan, while Saroga belongs to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

In the second case, Hariom Jha and Lakshya Singh Rajput (both 26) were arrested under a bridge on Indore's MR-10 Road and 36 grams of MD was recovered from them during their search, the DCP said.

Jha is from New Delhi, while Rajput hails from Rajasthan's Dausa district, he said.

"The total value of MD recovered in both the cases is estimated to be around Rs one crore in the international market. Interrogation of the smugglers revealed that MD is being supplied to Indore through the border districts of Rajasthan," Tripathi said.

FIRs have been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and detailed investigation was underway in both the cases, he said.