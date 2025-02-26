Mephedrone drug worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Palghar district; one held

Palghar, Feb 26 (PTI) Police on Wednesday seized mephedrone (MD) drug worth Rs 25 lakh and arrested one person in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

While patrolling localities under the Kasa police station jurisdiction, police officer Avinash Mandle and his team spotted a suspicious individual carrying a bag in front of a hotel in the Charoti area, he said.

Upon stopping him for questioning and searching his belongings, the team discovered a packet wrapped in white paper hidden inside the clothes he was wearing. Sensing foul play, the policemen contacted the Local Crime Branch, Palghar, requesting a drug testing kit, according to the official.

A trained officer examined the suspicious packet, which tested positive for mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug. The bag contained approximately 125 grams of mephedrone with an estimated market value of Rs 25 lakh, he said.

The man carrying the drug was identified as Raj Baban Sheal, a 26-year-old resident of Bandra in Mumbai. Preliminary investigations indicated Sheal was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai and had gotten down at Charoti to change vehicles, the official said.

He was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR RSY