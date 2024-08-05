Mephedrone: Gujarat ATS, police raid unit in Bharuch, seize raw material worth Rs 30 cr

Bharuch, Aug 5 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Bharuch police raided a unit in Dahej industrial area and seized raw material worth Rs 30 crore which was being processed to manufacture mephedrone, a banned synthetic simulant drug, an official said on Monday.

The raid was carried out following a specific tip off, the official said.

"The joint team has recovered raw material worth Rs 30 crore from the spot. The material was being used for manufacturing MD drugs. Further investigation is being carried out by the ATS," said the official.