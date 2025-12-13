Mephedrone manufacturing unit operating in cowshed busted in Satara district

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Mumbai police has unearthed a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Satara district and seized Rs 115-crore worth contraband by arresting three persons, officials said on Saturday.

A team of Ghatkopar Unit of the Crime Branch, along with local police, found that the drug was being manufactured in a cowshed in Savari village in Jawali taluka on Friday, an official said.

Three workers from West Bengal were arrested on the spot, he said.

Earlier on October 9, the Crime Branch had seized 136 grams of mephedrone and arrested two drug peddlers. It led to the arrest of two suppliers from Thane and Pune.

The Pune resident told police that the drug was being manufactured in a cowshed at Savari village.

During Friday's raid, police seized 7.5 kg of mephedrone and 38 kg of liquid mephedrone, chemicals as well as raw material, valued at a total of Rs 115 crore, said the official. PTI DC KRK