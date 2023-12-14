Mephedrone seizure case: Mumbai cops take custody of man held in Solapur

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) The Mumbai Crime Branch as part of its probe into a mephedrone seizure case on Thursday took custody of a man arrested by their Solapur counterparts, an official said.

Advertisment

The accused was identified as Ramnagar Chandrayyagoud Idagi alias Raju Goud, a resident of Telangana, the official said.

"He was arrested in Mohol in Solapur district in connection with an NDPS case. During questioning he had confessed to investing Rs 60 lakh to set up a mephedrone manufacturing facility," he said.

"We produced him in the sessions court here, which remanded him in police custody till December 21," he said.

As per police, Goud was one of the directors in Shree Shenky Chemicals Pvt Ltd along with co-accused Rahul Gawali and Atul Gawali.

Goud had invested 60 lakh in this company at Solapur MIDC and regularly provided funds to the co-accused for manufacture of mephedrone, police said. PTI DC BNM BNM