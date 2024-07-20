Mephedrone seizure case: Nigerian woman held; total arrests reach 3

Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) With the arrest of a 40-year-old Nigerian woman, the police have so far held three persons in connection with the seizure of mephedrone worth more than Rs 2 crore from Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

On July 16, the police arrested two persons from Vashi in Navi Mumbai and recovered 1.04 kilograms of mephedrone. A case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, senior inspector Neeraj Chowdhary of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police crime branch said.

"During their interrogation, the accused duo told the police that they had procured the contraband from a Nigerian woman residing in Naigaon of Palghar district. The ANC team then laid a trap there and nabbed the woman and recovered 432 grams worth Rs 86.40 lakh from her," he said.

The total amount of mephedrone seized from the trio is worth Rs 2.87 crore, the police said. PTI COR NP