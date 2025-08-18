Mephedrone unit busted in Bhopal, contraband worth Rs 92 cr seized; 7 held from different states

Bhopal, Aug 18 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and arrested seven persons following raids in the state as well as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Under the meticulously coordinated effort code-named 'Operation Crystal Black', a search of the illegal manufacturing facility at Jagdishpur (Islamnagar) in Huzur tehsil on August 16 led to the recovery and seizure of 61.20 kg of mephedrone in liquid form valued at Rs 92 crore, he said.

"A clandestine mephedrone manufacturing facility was busted in Bhopal. Raids spanning multiple locations across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh led to seven key operatives of the syndicate being apprehended," an official release said.

"Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance listed under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has fast gained popularity, especially among the youth of India. It poses a grave menace to society as it has psychoactive properties and is believed to bring about effects similar to the use of cocaine and amphetamine," it said.

The release said 541.53 kg of raw materials, including Methylene Dichloride, Acetone, Monomethylamine (MMA), Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and 2-Bromo, along with a complete set of processing equipment, were seized.

"The factory, located in a secluded premises, deliberately covered from all sides to avoid detection, was tactfully raided by DRI officers. Two individuals, including the chemist responsible for manufacturing mephedrone, were apprehended while they were engaged in the illegal production process," it said.

In swift follow-up operations, a key member of the drug cartel, who was entrusted with overseeing supply of raw materials from Bhiwandi (near Mumbai) to Bhopal, was apprehended from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, the release said.

"Two suppliers of the chemicals/raw materials were apprehended at Mumbai, along with the person responsible for the transportation of chemicals/raw materials from Mumbai to Bhopal. Preliminary probe showed funds were being transferred from Surat and Mumbai to Bhopal via hawala channels. One person responsible for funds transfer was held in Surat," it said.

The seven arrested persons have confessed to clandestine manufacturing of mephedrone on the directions of an overseas operator and kingpin of the network in India, it said, adding that police from Surat and Mumbai provided support to DRI in this operation.

"This is the sixth clandestine mephedrone factory dismantled by the DRI in the past one year. DRI remains steadfast in dismantling illicit factories which manufacture narcotic drugs and also pursue their masterminds and the international syndicates involved," it added. PTI MAS BNM