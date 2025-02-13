Mephedrone valued at over Rs 90,000 seized in Nashik, man held

Nashik, Feb 13 (PTI) The Nashik police have arrested a 27-year-old man and recovered mephedrone valued at more than Rs 90,000 from him, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on inputs that a person was coming to Royal Colony garden in the city’s Pakhal Road area to sell mephedrone, a banned substance also known as meow meow and m-cat, police launched an operation, he said.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Nashik police intercepted the man, identified as Arbaz Aslam Qureshi, on Wednesday evening. He was carrying mephedrone valued at Rs 92,500, the official said.

Mephedrone, a powerful stimulant, is often misused as a party drug.

Qureshi has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.