Mephedrone valued at Rs 10.88 lakh, firearm seized in Thane; two held

Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) The Thane police in Maharashtra have seized mephedrone valued at Rs 10.88 lakh and arrested two persons in connection with it, an official said on Thursday.

A firearm was also confiscated from one of the accused persons, he said.

Acting on inputs, a police team raided a room in the Kalyan area on December 8 and recovered 108.8 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 10.88 lakh from the man living there, he said.

The man, identified as Akib Iqbal Bagwan, had a country-made pistol. He told the police that he had procured the weapon from one Bharat Shatrudhan Yadav.

“We traced Yadav and arrested him. One live cartridge was recovered from him,” said assistant police inspector Sunil Tarmale.

A case has been registered against the two at Manpada police station, he said.