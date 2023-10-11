Mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore seized, man held

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a man in Navi Mumbai and seized from him mephedrone, a banned drug, worth more than Rs 1 crore, an official said.

The 29-year-old accused was arrested in Vashi area during an operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday, he said.

The accused, identified as Shamshuddin Abdul Kader Etingal, is a resident of suburban Goregaon.

"The ANC had received a tip-off that a man would be coming to Vashi to sell mephedrone. Accordingly, a trap was laid near a shop and Etingal was nabbed when he was spotted there. A total of 1,011 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 1,01,10,000 was recovered from him," the police official said.

Mephedrone, commonly known as MD and meow meow, is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR NP