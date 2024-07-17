Mephedrone worth over Rs 2 crore seized, two drug peddlers held

Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Police have arrested two drug peddlers from Navi Mumbai and seized from them mephedrone worth more than Rs 2 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrest was made on Tuesday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police, he said.

The accused were identified as Salauddin Allahuddin Shaikh and Fazal Jafar Khan, both aged 21 and residents of Mahim in central Mumbai, he said.

"The ANC officials had received specific information that two drug peddlers were coming to Sector 6 in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area to sell mephedrone to their customers. Accordingly, a trap was laid at a point along the Sion-Panvel highway in Vashi village and the duo was apprehended," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge said.

"During their search, the ANC officials recovered mephedrone worth over Rs 2 crore and weighing 1.04 kilograms from them," he said.

Police are trying to find out from whom they procured the banned drug and to whom they planned to sell it, Landge added. PTI DC NP