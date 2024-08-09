Mephedrone worth over Rs 24 lakh seized; two held

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) Police have seized mephedrone drugs worth more than Rs 24 lakh from Navi Mumbai and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Friday.

The action was taken on Thursday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police's crime branch in Sanpada area and the two drug peddlers arrested in the case were identified as Salam Islam Khan (45) and Mohsin Aslam Khan (37), he said.

"Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a place on the Palm Beach Road around 2 pm and seized 121 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 24.20 lakh from the duo," senior inspector Neeraj Chowdhary said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Vashi police station in this connection, he said, adding that a probe into the case was on. PTI COR NP