Mephedrone worth over Rs 4 crore seized in Mumbai, two held

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two men after recovering mephdrone worth more than Rs 4 crore from them in the western suburb of Andheri, an official said.

The Unit 9 of the crime branch had specific inputs about two persons carrying the banned drug, the official said. Accordingly, the police laid a trap at Gilbert Hill Road in D N Nagar area and apprehended the suspects with the contraband, he said.

Both were found to be carrying a total of 2.033 kg of party drug mephedrone valued at more than Rs 4 crore, the official said.

The D N Nagar police then registered a case against the two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and placed them under arrest, he added. PTI DC NR