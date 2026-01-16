Mephedrone worth Rs 10 cr found in raid at home in MP's Ratlam; 15 arrested, boy detained

Ratlam, Jan 16 (PTI) Fifteen persons were arrested and a 16-year-old boy was detained after an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit was busted in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Friday and contraband worth Rs 10 crore was seized, a police official said.

The unit was busted after a raid was conducted at the house of Dilawar Lala (50) in Chikalana village, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, on a specific tip-off, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar told reporters.

"Lala and 14 others, including his family members and employees, were arrested. A 16-year-old boy was detained in connection with the case. A total of 10.93 kilograms of MD was seized from the spot, valued at over Rs 10 crore in the illicit drug market," the SP said.

He said a fake Army identity card and a police uniform were also recovered during the raid along with two illegal 12-bore guns and 91 live cartridges as well as two peacocks kept as pets. Sandalwood and two four-wheelers were also seized from the spot.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, Kumar said.