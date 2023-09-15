Mephedrone worth Rs 1.41 cr seized in Mumbai; four held

Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized mephedrone worth Rs 1.41 crore and arrested four persons for alleged possession from different areas of south Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Officials of the Azad Maidan unit apprehended two drug peddlers during patrolling in Colaba on Tuesday, the official said.

The police recovered mephedrone from the duo, who gave them information about their suppliers, he said.

The police team nabbed one more person from Colaba and another supplier from the Dongri area on the same day, the official said.

The police have recovered 705 gms of mephedrone worth Rs 1.41 crore from the accused, he said.

The two drug suppliers have a criminal history and were involved in eight offences. One of them had been externed from the city for two years. PTI DC ARU