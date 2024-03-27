Mephedrone worth Rs 150 crore seized from drug manufacturing unit in Sangli district

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) The Mumbai Police unearthed a drug manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Sangli district and seized more than 100 kg of mephedrone valued at over Rs 150 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on specific inputs, crime branch sleuths conducted a raid and discovered the drug manufacturing unit at Irali village on Sunday evening, he said.

The unit was situated in a farm, from where the police seized more than 100 kg of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, valued at over Rs 150 crore, the official said.

Police also recovered raw materials used in manufacturing drugs, he said.

Earlier, a Pune Police team had seized 150 kg of mephedrone by raiding three locations in Kupwad in Sangli District and arrested three persons. PTI DC RSY