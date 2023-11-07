Mephedrone worth Rs 180 crore seized in DRI raid, three held

Vapi (Guj), Nov 7 (PTI) Mephedrone worth Rs 180 crore has been seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a raid on a factory in the Vapi industrial area of Gujarat's Valsad district, an official release said here.

Based on a tip-off that banned drugs were being manufactured at Prime Polymer Industries situated in Vapi's Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area, the DRI conducted a raid on November 5 and seized 121.75 kg of mephedrone in liquid form, said the Press Information Bureau (PIB) release.

The firm's owner Raju Singh, accountant Keyur Patel and worker Kundan Yadav were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The DRI also recovered Rs 18 lakh in cash from Singh's house in Vapi, said the release.

A magistrate's court here on Tuesday remanded the trio in DRI's custody till November 10.

Two weeks ago, the DRI had bust a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

The operation resulted in the seizure of more than Rs 400 crore-worth narcotic substances and discovery of two labs involved in the manufacturing of mephedrone, said the release.

These back-to-back operations highlight the increasing use of synthetic drugs and misuse of industrial units for their manufacturing, the release added. PTI COR PJT KRK