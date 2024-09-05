Mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore recovered from bag abandoned by drug peddler in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 5 (PTI) Synthetic drug mephedrone worth more than Rs 2 crore was recovered from a bag abandoned by a foreigner believed to be a Nigerian national who fled on seeing a police team in Maharashtra's Palghar district, said an official on Thursday.

A police team was on patrolling duty in the Nallasopara area on Wednesday night when it spotted a man with a bag moving in a suspicious manner. Team member stopped him and wanted to check the bag when he quickly abandoned it and fled the spot, said the official.

A search of the bag led to the recovery of banned mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, weighing 1.102 kgs and valued at Rs 2,20,40,000. Three mobile phones, a weighing scale and an expired visa were also found in it, he said.

The visa was in the name of one Anibunwa Elvis (44), whose home country was mentioned as Nigeria, and the permit document was valid only up to July 17, 2022, said the official.

Police on Thursday registered an FIR (first information report) against the accused for drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Efforts were on to trace him, the official added. PTI COR RSY