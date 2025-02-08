Mephedrone worth Rs 2.42 cr seized in Palghar; one held

Palghar, Feb 8 (PTI) Police have seized mephedrone worth Rs 2.42 crore and arrested a man for manufacturing the narcotic substance at this house in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in the Boisar area on Friday night and seized mephedrone and equipment used in manufacturing the substances, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Naik said.

He said the police arrested Amaan Murad, a post-graduate in Chemistry, who allegedly manufactured the banned drug on the premises.

The drugs recovered from the house are worth Rs 2.42 crore, the official said.

Naik said the accused was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a probe is underway to find out if he had any accomplices and to identify his suppliers and customers. PTI COR ARU