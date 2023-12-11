Mephedrone worth Rs 325 cr seized in Raigad since Dec 8

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Mephedrone worth Rs 325 crore has been seized in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the past four days, a police official said on Monday.

Following the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 107.3 crore on Friday, follow up action led to confiscation of another 174.5 kilograms of the contraband worth Rs 218 crore, the official said.

Friday's raid was held in a factory in Khopoli's Dheku village, leading to the arrest of three persons, including one Anthony Karikuttikaran, who during questioning led police to the second haul, he said.

"Based on this information, a raid was carried out at a godown in Honad village in Khalapur on Sunday. We recovered 174.5 kilograms of mephedrone, which was kept in seven barrels," Inspector General of Police Pravin Pawar told reporters.

Information was also received from the accused that they had sent drugs abroad through the sea route, and this aspect is being probed, Pawar added. PTI DC BNM BNM