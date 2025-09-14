Mephedrone worth Rs 3.58 cr seized in Mumbai; three held

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested three persons for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 3.58 crore in separate seizures in the city, an official said on Sunday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) conducted the seizures over the last two weeks, the official said.

On September 3, the ANC's Kandivali unit apprehended a 22-year-old man with 1.297 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 2.59 crore near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the western suburb of Borivali, he said.

The Azad Maidan unit arrested one accused with 184 gm of contraband worth Rs 36.80 lakh at New Municipal Market in Malad on September 13, while 251 gm of the synthetic drug worth Rs 62.75 lakh was seized from Sion, the official said. PTI DC ARU