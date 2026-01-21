Mephedrone worth Rs 49 lakh seized in Nashik village

Nashik (Maharashtra), Jan 21 (PTI) Nashik rural police has seized mephedrone or `MD' worth Rs 49 lakh with the arrest of two men from Vinchur area, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were trying to sell the narcotic drug in the jurisdiction of Lasalgaon police station, a trap was laid on the road to Vinchur industrial area on Tuesday, he said.

Yakub Khaleed Momeen (46) and Sandesh Ambadas Phapale (35), both residents of Niphad tehsil, were arrested, and 315.9 grams of MD was recovered from Momeen's scooter.

A search at his house led to the recovery of another 386.41 grams of MD.

The two accused were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and further probe was on. PTI COR KRK