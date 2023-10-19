Mephedrone worth Rs 7.75 lakh seized in Palghar; 1 held

Palghar, Oct 19 (PTI) Police have arrested a 47-year-old man and seized mephedrone worth Rs 7.75 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at a location in Nalla Sopara area on Monday. The man later arrived there on a motorbike, senior police inspector Vijaysingh Bagal from Nalla Sopara police station said.

During checking, the police found a bag in which the man was carrying 77.50 gm of the contraband worth Rs 7.75 lakh. The police also seized Rs 1.40 lakh in cash from him and also impounded his two-wheeler, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

From 2017 to 2022, five cases of drugs smuggling were registered against him at the Nalla Sopara police station, the official said. PTI COR GK