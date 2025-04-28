Mephedrone worth Rs 8.15 cr seized from cement godown in Mumbai; two held

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Mumbai police have seized mephedrone worth Rs 8.15 crore from a cement godown and arrested two persons, an official said on Monday.

The police have arrested the accused, Sadik Salim Sheikh (28), a resident of Bandra, and Mira Road resident Siraj Panjwani (57) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

He said Sheikh was caught in the Kajupada locality in Sakinaka last week, and mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from him.

During interrogation, Sheikh said he had procured the contraband from Panjwani, who was subsequently nabbed from Mira Road, the official said.

He said the accused informed the police that the drugs were made by one Kaluram Chowdhary at his cement godown, following which they raided the premises and recovered 4.5 kg of the contraband.

Chowdhary, however, managed to flee, and a hunt is on for him, the official said, adding that the accused may have links to a drug mafia and more arrests are likely in the case. PTI ZA ARU