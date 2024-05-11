Mephedrone worth Rs 8.25 lakh seized; two drug peddlers held

Thane, May 11 (PTI) Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers for possessing mephedrone worth Rs 8.25 lakh at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The action was taken on Friday around 3.30 am, he said.

"The duo, identified as Mohammad Sudesh Abusaheba Ansari (22) and Vikas Dinesh Gupta (20), was spotted near a lodge at Babla Compound and mephedrone worth Rs 8,25,000 was seized from their possession," the official of Shanti Nagar police station said.

The drug-peddler duo was later arrested and booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that a probe was being conducted. PTI COR NP