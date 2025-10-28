Mercedes-Benz CEO hails Bengaluru's talent; Shivakumar calls it 'proud recognition'

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday cited Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius' praise for Bengaluru's talent to underscore the city's growing stature as a global innovation hub.

Sharing an undated video clip of Källenius on 'X', Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru development, said the German automobile executive's remarks reflected the city's exceptional talent and energy.

In the clip, Källenius says, "Every time I go to Bengaluru and come back from there, I am twice as energised... Wow—you meet someone who speaks fluent German, and when you ask, 'Where did you study German?', they say, 'I've never been to Germany.' That kind of intrinsic motivation—I want more of that... We will go to where that (talent) is." Responding to the remarks, Shivakumar said, "Mercedes-Benz CEO Källenius' words about Bengaluru's exceptional talent reflect the city's growing stature as a global innovation hub. His appreciation that every visit here 'doubles his energy' is a proud recognition of our people's brilliance. Bengaluru's creativity, talent and spirit of innovation continue to inspire the world's best." Highlighting 'namma ooru's unmatched spirit', the deputy chief minister added, "We will keep building on this strength to make Bengaluru shine even brighter on the global stage." PTI AMP SSK