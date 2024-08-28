Mercedes car crash: HC relief for Goa AAP leader Amit Palekar in bail violation case

Panaji, Aug 28 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside the order of a lower court which had cancelled the bail of Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit president Amit Palekar in connection with a 2023 road accident that killed three persons.

Palekar on Tuesday moved the high court challenging the order of the additional sessions court dated August 26 cancelling his bail for violating conditions.

On Wednesday, a single bench comprising Justice B P Deshpande set aside the order issued by additional sessions court judge Apurva Nagvekar.

Advocate Nitin Sardesai, representing Palekar, told reporters that the HC noted the order of the district court was "highly obnoxious" and ought not to have been passed, and unfortunately, there was gross non-application of mind.

The crime branch had moved an application in the sessions court seeking cancellation of Palekar's bail contending that he had violated the bail conditions by travelling abroad. The investigating agency said the court had allowed the AAP leader to travel to France but he violated the conditional bail conditions by visiting other countries.

Three persons were killed on August 6, 2023, when a speeding Mercedes car hit multiple vehicles on Banastarim bridge near Panaji. At the time, the Crime Branch had arrested Palekar for allegedly tampering with evidence and trying to produce a decoy driver to protect the accused Paresh Sawardekar who was allegedly at the wheel.