Mercedes crashes into divider in Gurugram; driver hurt

Gurugram, Feb 21 (PTI) A speeding Mercedes car overturned on the Old Railway Road after hitting the divider, police said on Saturday.

A Delhi resident who was driving the car said he lost control while trying to save a person, they said.

The car was wrecked, but the driver sustained only minor injuries.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 6 am on Friday in front of the Prem Mandir on the Old Railway Road.

Rajesh Godara, a resident of southwest Delhi's Dwarka, was at the wheel, on his way home in Bharthal, Delhi.

Godara said he was returning after paying a visit to an aunt in a Gurugram village.

Near Prem Mandir, a man darted in front of the car to cross the road, and he swerved hard and hit the divider trying to save him, Godara said.

After the crash, locals gathered around the scene, and traffic was briefly halted. According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of the accident was high speed.