Mercedes vandalised after driver-guard argument in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 19 (PTI) A Mercedes car was allegedly vandalised by the security guards at a cyber park in Sector 39 here following an argument with the driver over the removal of barricades and driving on the wrong side of the road, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, and a purported video of the incident has surfaced online, they said.

The police have taken the guards, Ankit, Aakash, Hariom and the driver, Chaman, into custody.

The guards are natives of Uttar Pradesh, while the driver is a local who works at a company situated in the park, the police said.

The car was worth around Rs 50 lakh, they said.

According to the police, Ankit and Chaman had an argument over removing the barricades, which led to security guards vandalising the car.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.