Merchant falls asleep on train, loses gold jewellery worth Rs 5.53 crore

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) A Mumbai-based gold merchant's jewellery worth over Rs 5.53 crore was stolen after he dozed off during his train journey from Solapur to the state capital, prompting the police to launch a probe, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of December 6 and 7 when the victim was travelling from Solapur to Mumbai on the Siddheshwar Express train, they said.

According to the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP), the merchant had placed two trolley bags containing 4,456 grams of gold jewellery under his seat after securing them with a chain. While he was asleep, an unidentified thief allegedly broke the chain mechanism, stole both the bags and fled with the valuables somewhere between Solapur and Kalyan (in Thane district).

The theft came to light when the merchant woke up and found both the bags missing.

An offence was registered under Section 305 (c) (Theft in a dwelling house, means of transportation or place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the victim's complaint.

Speaking to PTI, senior inspector Pandhari Kande of the Kalyan GRP said, "We have registered an FIR and initiated a probe. The accused took advantage of the victim's sleep and decamped with the bags containing gold ornaments. No arrest has been made so far, and efforts are on to identify the suspect." GRP teams are examining the list of passengers, CCTV footage from major stations along the route, and possible entry-exit points to trace the accused, the officials said. PTI COR NP