Mercury below 10 in most parts of Rajasthan; winter vacation extended

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Most parts of Rajasthan are witnessing severe cold conditions as night temperatures dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in several areas of the state with four places recording minimum temperature below five degrees.

The administration has extended winter vacations in schools, especially for primary classes, in over a dozen districts, including Jaipur, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Sikar, owing to intense cold conditions and dense fog.

Dungarpur was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan on Monday night, recording a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, followed by 4.1 degrees in Sirohi, 4.4 degrees in Mount Abu and 4.7 degrees in Pali. In Ganganagar, the minimum was at 5.1 degrees, whereas in Fatehpur (Sikar) and Jaipur, it was 6.7 degrees and 6.8 degrees, respectively.

Jaipur witnessed dense fog for the first time this season.

Several places in the Bikaner, Kota and Udaipur divisions also remained covered by thick fog. People were seen lighting bonfires to protect themselves from the cold, while the administration has set up night shelters at various places in cities.

According to India Meteorological Department, the weather is likely to remain dry across the state during the coming week. Dense fog and cold day conditions are expected in several places during morning hours, with the minimum temperature falling further by one to two degrees Celsius in the next one to two days.