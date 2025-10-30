Mercury below normal after rain lashes several parts of UP

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) Widespread rainfall across several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday brought down the average day temperatures below normal levels, the weather office said.

Jhansi recorded the highest rainfall at 47.8 mm, followed by Orai (40 mm) and Hamirpur (24 mm), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate showers were also reported in Ayodhya, Kanpur, Sultanpur, Etawah, Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ballia, Bahraich, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur.

In state capital Lucknow, the rain gauge measured 22.9 mm, resulting in a sharp dip in temperatures. The maximum temperature settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, around 7.5 degrees below normal, while the minimum stood at 22.8 degrees Celsius.

Hamirpur and Muzaffarnagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, while Barabanki and Ayodhya reported the lowest minimum at 18.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met office, no major weather system is currently active over the state, though variable surface winds continue to prevail.

A cyclonic circulation over southern Andaman Sea is likely to develop into a low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24. The system is expected to move toward the northwest, potentially influencing weather conditions in southern Uttar Pradesh over next 24 hours, the IMD said.

The forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall across most parts of the state between October 31 and November 6, followed by dry weather in the later part of the week. From November 7-13, conditions are expected to remain mostly dry.

The IMD has issued a thunderstorm warning for October 31, predicting lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph), and isolated heavy rainfall over Vindhya, Bundelkhand, and eastern plains regions.

Between October 31 and November 6, maximum temperatures in Bundelkhand and adjoining southeastern plains are expected to stay 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal, while other regions may experience near-normal or slightly below-normal readings, the IMD forecast.