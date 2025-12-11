Mercury below normal in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, with minimum temperatures remaining a few degrees below normal at several places in the neighbouring states.

Faridkot was the coldest place in Punjab with a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius, according to a meteorological department report.

Amritsar registered a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, Pathankot 6.9 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 6.2 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 7 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, in Chandigarh -- the joint capital of the two states.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius, Hisar 6.4 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.5 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 7.8 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 7.5 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 7.2 degrees Celsius. PTI CHS DIV DIV