Mercury breaches 43 deg C mark at 7 places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 6 (PTI) At least seven places in Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius or above on Monday.

However, thunderstorms along with rain brought respite from the heatwave in some places, including Bhubaneswar city.

According to the evening bulletin of Bhubaneswar meteorological centre, Bolangir town in western Odisha recorded a temperature of 44.5 deg C and became the hottest place of the state for the day.

It was followed by Titlagarh, another town of Bolangir district, which registered a temperature of 44 deg C.

The maximum temperature at Boudh was 43.5 deg C, while it was 43.4 deg C each at Jharsuguda and Sambalpur and 43 deg C each at Bhawanipatna and Bargarh.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with gusty wind and rain lashed the capital city Bhubaneswar. Due to the strong wind flow, tree branches fell in several places in the city leading to road blockades.

Fire services, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and forest personnel engaged to clear the roads, an official said.

The IMD said that thunderstorms with rain would continue in the state for another four days.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty wind of speed 40-50 kmph would occur in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Koraput on May 7, predicted the weather office. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN