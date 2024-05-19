Mercury continues to soar in Himachal, MeT sounds yellow alert for heat wave in lower hills

Shimla, May 19 (PTI) No relief is in sight for people in the lower and mid hills of Himachal Pradesh with the heat wave likely to continue for the next four days, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The weather department issued a yellow warning for heat wave at isolated places in the lower hills over next four days.

"Heat wave is likely to continue at isolated pockets in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next 4 to 5 days," the MeT office here said.

The average maximum temperatures across the state are likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next few days, it added.

Advertisment

The MeT predicted that the average minimum temperature in the lower hills would see a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius from the normal during the day and a drop of 1-2 degrees Celsius at night.

On Sunday, Una was the hottest in the state with the mercury reaching a high of 44.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Neri noting 44 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur 42.4 degrees Celsius, Dhaulakuan 41.9 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 40.3 degrees Celsius, Berthin 40.2 degrees Celsius and Kangra 40 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures also rose marginally in Neri and Paonta Sahib which recorded a low of 29.7 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The key tourist destinations of Shimla, Dharamsala and Manali were warmer at night with minimum temperatures of 20.2 degrees Celsius, 23.5 degrees Celsius and 13.6 degrees Celsius, four to five degrees above normal.

The MeT office has predicted rains at isolated places in mid hills and rains or snow at few places in higher hills on Monday and Tuesday. PTI BPL RPA