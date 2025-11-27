Mercury dips across Jharkhand, Simdega coldest at 5.7 degrees C

Ranchi, Nov 27 (PTI) The mercury plummeted in parts of Jharkhand on Thursday, with Simdega recording the state's lowest temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The average minimum temperature in the state was below 10 degrees Celsius, it said.

The drop in temperatures is triggered by northerly and north-easterly winds, which prevails in the lower tropospheric level over Jharkhand, it added.

The mercury settled at 5.8 degrees Celsius in Gumla, while in Khunti, it was 6 degrees Celsius.

Lohardaga and Hazaribag registered minimum temperatures of 7.3 and 7.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, while state capital Ranchi recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius, Latehar registered 8.2 degrees Celsius, and West Singhbhum recorded 9 degrees Celsius, it said.

"The minimum temperatures might remain unchanged for a day. Thereafter, it could rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next five days," Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.

Meanwhile, state Disaster Management Department has released Rs 79 lakh to 24 districts to protect people from the bitter cold.

Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari asked all deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure adequate arrangements for bonfires at major roundabouts, markets, stations and crowded places.

Mobile teams should be deployed at night to immediately provide relief to the needy, he said.

"The cold wave affects poor and needy families the most. Therefore, it is the government's responsibility to ensure that no person is allowed to suffer from the cold," he said.