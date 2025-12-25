Mercury dips across West Bengal on Christmas, Darjeeling at 4.5 degrees C

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) The mercury dipped by a couple of degrees in parts of West Bengal on Thursday, adding a wintry cheer to Christmas celebrations.

The mercury may further fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Dry weather will prevail over the state during the next seven days, it said, warning of shallow to moderate fog in all the districts of the state.

Revellers out to enjoy the Christmas holiday savoured the chill as minimum temperatures fell by around two degrees Celsius.

The hill town of Darjeeling recorded the state's lowest temperature at 4.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Alipurduar in north Bengal recorded the lowest temperature in the state's plains at 8 degrees Celsius, while Sriniketan in the western district of Birbhum recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

Among the places that experienced chill were Suri (9 degrees Celsius), Bankura (9.1), Bardhaman (10), Cooch Behar (10.1) and Baharampur (10.4), it added.

Kolkata recorded 13.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season. PTI AMR SOM