Mercury dips in Odisha, Daringbadi coldest at 7.5 deg C

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (PTI) The mercury plummeted in many parts of Odisha on Thursday, with Daringbadi in Kandhamal district being the coldest place at 7.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

At least 17 places in the eastern state experienced a minimum temperature of below 15 degrees Celsius on Thursday, it said in a bulletin.

Phulbani, another town in Kandhamal district, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 10.9 degrees Celsius in Jharsuguda, 11.1 degrees Celsius in Rourkela and 11.5 degrees Celsius at Bhawanipatna.

There will be no major change in the mercury levels in the next three days, the bulletin said.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded 14.1 degrees Celsius, while adjacent Cuttack logged 14.6 degrees Celsius, it added.