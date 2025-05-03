Mercury dips in several parts of Rajasthan following thunderstorm, rain

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan on Saturday experienced thunderstorm and rain, leading to a significant drop in temperature -- ranging from 2 to 10 degrees Celsius -- in the last 24 hours, the local Met station said.

Jhunjhunu and its nearby areas witnessed hailstorm on Saturday evening, while light rain accompanied by thunderstorm was reported from many parts of the state.

According to the Met station, a series of back-to-back western disturbances is expected to affect the region over the coming week. As a result, many parts of the state are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by strong wind and lightning.

From May 5 to 7, parts of southwestern Rajasthan are likely to see intense thunderstorm activity and moderate to heavy rainfall. Isolated areas in Barmer, Jalore, and nearby districts may receive heavy rain on May 6 and 7, the weather department said.

There is no forecast for a heatwave in the state over the next week.

On Saturday, the weather changed in several parts of the state, including Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Tonk, Sikar, and Kota.

Nagaur recorded 2 mm rainfall, while the other places received below 2 mm rain.

Chittorgarh was the hottest in the state on Saturday at 43.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Phalodi which recorded a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius.