Mercury dips in West Bengal, Kolkata records 18 degC

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) The mercury dipped below the normal in several places of West Bengal on Tuesday, the IMD said.

Mostly dry weather will prevail across the Gangetic plains and in the sub-Himalayan region of the state over the next few days, it said.

Darjeeling recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the hills at 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Purulia was the coldest place in the plains at 12.1 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, nearly two notches below normal, while the maximum temperature on Monday stood at 27.5 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above average, it said.

Day and night temperatures in the state are likely to remain more or less the same over the next few days owing to the prevailing dry weather, it added. PTI AMR SOM