Mercury dips to 9.9 deg Celsius in Delhi; start of cold wave

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Delhi recorded its first cold wave of the season on Monday, with temperatures plunging to 9.9 degrees Celsius at the Aya Nagar station.

The weather department has predicted that cold wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated parts of the city over the next few days.

Aya Nagar, one of the city's several weather stations, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius — 5.6 notches below normal — according to IMD data.

A cold wave is defined by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as a period when minimum temperatures drop significantly below normal.

For the plains, this means a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius or less, combined with a departure of 4.5 notches to 6.4 notches below normal for two consecutive days.

The IMD said, "Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Delhi during November 10 to 12." Meanwhile, the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung reported the lowest minimum temperature of the season at 10.4 degrees Celsius — 3.9 notches below normal. The maximum temperature on Monday settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The season's last lowest temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The minimum temperature dropped below the 15-degree mark for the first time this winter on November 6.

In comparison, Delhi's lowest minimum temperature in 2024 by November 10 was 9.5 degrees Celsius, while in 2023 it was 9.2 degrees Celsius, and in 2022 7.3 degrees Celsius, according to IMD records.

The IMD has predicted shallow fog for Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 28 and 11 degrees Celsius.