Mercury drops as Mumbai receives more than 50 mm rainfall with monsoon arrival

Mumbai: Mumbai has experienced a significant shift in weather in the 24 hours ending on Monday morning with the onset of monsoon, receiving more than 50 mm of rainfall which provided much-needed relief as temperatures dropped.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy showers for the city on Monday.

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, two days ahead of the normal schedule, due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded a substantial 53 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours ending on Monday morning.

The maximum temperature, at 30 degrees Celsius, saw a notable drop of 3.7 degrees Celsius from the usual in the island city, while the minimum temperature, at 23.5 degrees Celsius, was 2.9 degrees Celsius lower than normal, making the night pleasantly cooler for Mumbaikars.

Similarly, the Santacruz observatory recorded 69 mm of rainfall. The maximum temperature, at 32.8 degrees Celsius, saw a decrease of 1.2 degrees Celsius in Mumbai suburbs. The minimum temperature, at 24.2 degrees Celsius, was 2.4 degrees Celsius lower than usual.

In much-needed relief for farmers, the arid districts of central Maharashtra, such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, and Solapur, also experienced good showers, measuring 83 mm, 96 mm, and 81 mm respectively.

Following heavy rains on Sunday, there was water-logging in many areas like Byculla, Sion, Dadar, Mazgaon, Kurla, Vikhroli, and Andheri, severely impacting vehicular movement and causing long traffic jams.

Local train services, the city's lifeline, were also delayed as water accumulated on tracks at some locations, officials said.

According to an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city recorded an average of 99.11 mm rainfall, eastern parts of Mumbai registered 61.29 mm downpour, and western areas 73.78 mm, in 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday.

The weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rains in the city and suburbs on Monday, the official said.

The city witnessed overcast skies on Monday but there has been no rain in most parts since this morning.