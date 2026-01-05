Mercury drops below 10 deg C in most parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Cold conditions intensified across Rajasthan as night temperatures dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, the meteorological department said on Monday.

Vanasthali in Tonk district was the coldest place in Rajasthan on Sunday night with a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius. Ganganagar, Sirohi and Dausa recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius, Sikar 5.5 degrees Celsius and Pali 5.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Ajmer recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Alwar 6 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 6.8 degrees Celsius and Pilani 7 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 10.5 degrees Celsius in Barmer and 11 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer.

The meteorological department said cold conditions are likely to persist in parts of Rajasthan over the next few days.