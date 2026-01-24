Mercury drops sharply in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Night temperatures plummeted once again in parts of Rajasthan due to the effect of a western disturbance and the mercury in some places dropped to near-zero levels, the weather department said here on Saturday.

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry across the state for the next two to three days, it said.

According to local Met centre, northern winds are likely to cause a drop of 3-5 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures and 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures.

Another western disturbance is likely to become active over parts of the state on January 26-27, with its impact expected to peak on January 27. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder is likely at isolated places in western and northern Rajasthan, it added.

On Saturday morning, Lunkaransar in Bikaner recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 0.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Nagaur at 0.5 degrees, Fatehpur at 2.3 degrees, Pali at 2.9 degrees and Sikar at 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The Met office said Mount Abu, the state's only hill station, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur logged a minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius.

This follows rain in parts of Rajasthan on Friday when the state's lowest temperature was recorded in Jaisalmer at 6.2 degree Celsius.