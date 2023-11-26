Mercury drops to 10.4 deg C in Delhi; light rain predicted

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle in Delhi from Sunday night.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The IMD said there could be shallow to moderate fog after the rain.

The relative humidity was recorded at 78 per cent on Sunday evening. PTI BM RC