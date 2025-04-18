Mercury goes past 45 deg C at several places in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) Severe heat continued in Rajasthan on Friday, with several places recording a maximum temperature of above 45 degrees Celsius.

However, according to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of strong winds and dust storms from Saturday, bringing some relief from the heat.

Churu and Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury touched 45.2 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, 45.1 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali and Kota, 44.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 44.4 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 43.5 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 42.6 degrees Celsius in Sangaria and 42.5 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur.

There is a possibility of strong winds (with a speed of 30-40 kilometre per hour) and dust storms in some parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in the next 48 hours, the meteorological department said.

The day temperatures are expected to dip by two to four notches from Saturday and heatwave conditions may be recorded in certain parts of the Jodhpur, Bikaner and Kota divisions. PTI SDA RC